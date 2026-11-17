Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund and Vladimir Putin’s envoy to Washington, probably spoke personally with Donald Trump, rather than only with representatives of the US president. This is claimed by Ukrainian political analyst Ihor Tyszkiewicz in a published analysis. According to him, readiness for a „major deal“ extending beyond the war between Russia and Ukraine was expressed, while no meetings with the Ukrainian side were held.

Tyszkiewicz believes that Moscow has long been trying to separate Russian-American relations from the war. According to him, the Russian side presents the conflict as an obstacle to future economic projects, while relations with the US are portrayed as an arena for deals, access to resources and the restoration of business ties.

What proposals might Moscow have made

The analysis identifies several possible areas for such an agreement. They include developing resources in the Arctic, the participation of American companies in Arctic projects, building logistics infrastructure and ports, as well as extracting hydrocarbons in the Russian Far East.

Tyszkiewicz also suggests possible joint trade in hydrocarbons in Europe and the import of technological equipment from the US or from American companies. As a separate possibility, he points to bringing positions closer on new nuclear non-proliferation treaties.

„Putin understands this perfectly and dangles a candy,“ the analyst writes, describing the possible proposals to the American side.

According to Tyszkiewicz, Trump’s interest is not limited to the economy. He links a potential deal to the need for the American president to present a diplomatic success on the Iranian issue, including in connection with Russian-Iranian cooperation, the global oil market and nuclear materials.

Warning of pressure on Ukraine

The analyst believes that Moscow is using Washington’s increased interest to insist on maximum concessions from Ukraine, the European members of NATO and the European Union. According to him, a potential peace agreement reached at Ukraine’s expense could be presented by Trump as a foreign-policy success and a way to remove the war from the agenda.

„The next two months will unfold under the sign of quite strong pressure from the US,“ Tyszkiewicz warns. He describes the activity of Ukrainian diplomacy during this period as „extremely important“.

If the American initiative fails to produce results, a new negotiation format may be sought, according to the analysis. Tyszkiewicz sees this format as involving not only the US and the EU, but also Turkey, India and China—countries on which Russia depends to varying degrees.

The analyst urges Ukrainian diplomacy to engage with these countries through their interests, rather than solely through appeals to European values. According to him, this is a task that Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry and the presidential administration must resolve by the end of the year.

The text is an authorial analysis and expresses the personal position of Ihor Tyszkiewicz.

Sources: focus.ua