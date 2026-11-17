Moscow was subjected last night to one of the most massive air attacks since the beginning of the war with Ukraine, TASS reported.

According to the agency's calculations, based on data published by the mayor of the Russian capital, Sergei Sobyanin, 321 drones heading towards the city were shot down between 17:00 Moscow time (16:00 Bulgarian time) yesterday and 7:00 Moscow time (6:00 Bulgarian time) today. A total of around 800 unmanned aerial vehicles were sent towards Moscow Region.

There have also been reports of drones being shot down over other Russian regions.

Three of Moscow's four airports—Vnukovo, Domodedovo and “Zhukovsky”—which had been closed earlier, are now operating flights again.

A number of other Russian airports, however, are currently not operating flights.

Yesterday, Sobyanin announced that Russian air defenses had intercepted 139 drones heading towards Moscow during the night from Sunday to Monday.

According to Russia's Ministry of Defense, Ukraine had carried out its largest drone attack since the beginning of the war, nearly 4 years and 9 months ago.

According to the ministry, Russian air defenses shot down 1,336 Ukrainian drones in 16 regions.

The previous record of 1,254 destroyed aircraft was set only on October 29.