One of the arches of the Crimean Bridge collapsed after a new overnight attack on November 17. Part of the roadway fell along with it, UNIAN reports. A series of powerful explosions was heard in the area of the Kerch Bridge around midnight.

Sergey Aksyonov, the Moscow-appointed head of occupied Crimea, confirmed the attack and announced that traffic across the bridge had been suspended. He urged travelers not to plan to cross the structure and to adjust their routes.

OBOZ.UA reports that the destroyed structure is the arch of the road section of the bridge. Published footage shows the arch in the water beneath the structure, as well as visible damage to the bridge. The exact extent of the damage and the condition of the remaining elements have not yet been announced.

New attack a day after the initial damage

The Crimean Bridge was also attacked on November 16. At that time, road traffic remained suspended for nearly 17 hours before being restored in alternating-direction mode. Following the first attack, damage to the roadway and deformation of an arch structure were reported.

The Russian side described the damage from the first strike as limited. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that there was “minor damage” to the bridge and that “work on the bridge is continuing.”

The new attack casts doubt on the possibility of a rapid restoration of road traffic. At present, no repair deadline has been announced, nor has the Russian authorities issued an official assessment of the damage. Reports of the arch collapsing and falling into the water have been published by Ukrainian media and are based on released video footage.

Sources: unian.net, war.obozrevatel.com