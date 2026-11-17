Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov agreed with US President Donald Trump’s assessment that Russia is acting more mildly in Ukraine and said that Moscow could intensify its actions.

“We can agree with President Trump, because action could be taken much more harshly,” Peskov told reporters.

Trump said that Russian President Vladimir Putin could be much tougher on Ukraine, but was partially softening his stance. His comment was followed by a reaction from the Kremlin spokesman, who confirmed that, according to the Russian side, there was scope for even more large-scale action.

72 victims in strike on humanitarian center

Peskov’s statement comes amid the latest attacks on civilian infrastructure in Ukraine. On November 2, a humanitarian center in Kamyshevakha, Zaporizhzhia region, was attacked with guided aerial bombs while people who had come for assistance were there.

Acting head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Administration Mykhailo Semikin said that the death toll was 72. Four injured people remain under treatment, while a fifth woman who had been hospitalized has died.

The two-week search operation has ended, but the fate of four people who remain missing is still being clarified.

13 killed in strike on railway station in Dnipro

On October 29, the railway station in Dnipro was struck by jet-powered unmanned aerial vehicles. According to Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Administration, 13 people were killed and five were injured in the attack.

The strike hit a platform where a suburban electric train and a regular passenger train were located. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that this was not the first Russian strike against the country’s civilian population since sanctions against some Russian oligarchs and energy-sector representatives were lifted.

Sources: unian.net