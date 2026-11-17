US President Donald Trump’s special envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, are planning to meet with Ukrainian and European representatives in Berlin on November 19. The main topics will be security guarantees for Ukraine and the plan for the post-war reconstruction of its economy. The information comes from Axios, which cited a US official.

According to the source, the aim of the meeting is to develop mechanisms to deter future Russian attacks against Ukraine. Trump’s representatives are maintaining constant contact with Ukrainian and European officials while simultaneously holding talks with Russia.

The US official described the meeting in Berlin and Trump’s visit to China as “coordinated diplomatic efforts”. On the same day, Trump will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping. The US president has said he intends to discuss the war in Ukraine.

European involvement remains contentious

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, who are accompanying Trump to China, have been briefed on the negotiations over Ukraine.

Kushner has spoken with Yuri Ushakov, an adviser on foreign policy to the Russian president, as well as with representatives of Ukraine and Europe. At the same time, Ushakov said that the involvement of representatives of the European Union in trilateral negotiations with Russia had not been agreed upon.

At an informal EU summit on November 13, the leaders agreed on a European negotiating team. It is to include representatives of Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy and Poland, as well as of the European Commission and the European Council.

“Those negotiating with Russia must demand a ceasefire before beginning discussions on any of the Kremlin’s demands,” said EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas.

Sources: pravda.com.ua, axios.com