US President Donald Trump’s approval rating remains close to its lowest level since the start of his presidency. According to a Reuters/Ipsos poll, 32% of respondents approve of his performance, while 66% disapprove of it.

The 32% result has remained unchanged in four consecutive Reuters/Ipsos polls. In mid-October, Trump’s approval rating fell to 31% – the lowest figure recorded for him to date. The new poll was conducted online between November 13 and 16, with 1,521 American adults taking part. The margin of error is approximately 3 percentage points.

Low support for military action against Iran

The data also shows limited public support for US military action against Iran. Only 31% of respondents say they support the war, while 64% oppose military action.

The midterm elections for Congress were held on November 3. The publication links Trump’s declining popularity to rising fuel prices and pressure on Americans’ personal finances, caused by the military conflict.

Previous data on the administration

Immediately before the midterm elections, Trump’s approval rating was also 31%. Another poll showed that nearly 70% of American voters were concerned about corruption and conflicts of interest in the presidential administration.

Sources: pravda.com.ua, eurointegration.com.ua