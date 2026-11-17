Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense said today that it had detected two Russian military aircraft near the island’s east coast, while Japan protested to Moscow, stating that the fighter jets had violated its airspace, Reuters and Kyodo reported.

The information was released ahead of the arrival of Russian President Vladimir Putin for the summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen. China and Russia maintain close military and diplomatic relations, the agency also noted.

Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense specified that the Russian aircraft, whose model was not disclosed, had left the air defense identification zone east of Taitung County after flying over the eastern part of the island.

The ministry used combined surveillance and intelligence-gathering assets to track the full development of the situation and to “respond appropriately,” the department said.

Japan delivered a protest note to Moscow after the aircraft, believed to be Russian, violated its airspace near Okinoshima Island in the southwestern prefecture of Fukuoka, Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said.

“The violation of Japanese airspace by Russian aircraft seriously infringes on Japan’s sovereignty,” Kihara stressed, adding that such threats were completely unacceptable.

“We sent a strong protest note to Russia to ensure that similar incidents do not occur in the future,” Kihara said.

Japan’s Self-Defense Forces scrambled fighter jets and took all necessary measures, issuing warnings and notifications, the Japanese Ministry of Defense said.

It was later confirmed that the Russian fighter jets in question had flown over the Tsushima Strait and between Yonaguni Island and Taiwan, before heading toward the Pacific Ocean.

Yonaguni is the Japanese island located closest to Taiwan and lies about 100 kilometers from its east coast, Reuters reported.

The last confirmed violation of Japanese airspace occurred in September 2024, when Russian aircraft flew over Rebun Island near Hokkaido, Japan’s Ministry of Defense said.