Russia does not want a temporary agreement to halt attacks in the Black Sea without a lasting peace agreement with Ukraine. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said this after meetings with foreign ministers and representatives of European countries in Brussels.

According to him, the safety of shipping and grain transportation remain among the main topics in the talks. Representatives of Bulgaria, Romania and Ukraine took part in the meetings, while in recent days Fidan has also held talks with Russian representatives.

“This is a complex equation because the Russians do not want a temporary peace agreement in the Black Sea with the Ukrainians without there being a lasting peace agreement,” Hakan Fidan said.

He added that Turkey has ideas on how to create a basis for an agreement between the parties, but that it is still too early to present them publicly. According to Fidan, halting the attacks in the Black Sea remains difficult precisely because of the discrepancy between a possible limited agreement and the demand for a comprehensive peace settlement.

The dispute over Donbas remains a major obstacle

The Turkish foreign minister also commented on the peace talks between Russia and Ukraine held in the United Arab Emirates. He pointed to the dispute over Donbas as one of the reasons the war is continuing.

“We see that the problem at the root of the matter has still not been resolved,” Fidan said.

According to him, the unresolved issues also include the future contact line and the expectations of the countries that could provide security guarantees. He placed the issue in a broader European context, including the relations that would be shaped not only between Russia and Ukraine, but also between the European Union and Russia.

“It is now time for these issues to be discussed seriously and on a clear basis – what the new security architecture of Europe will look like,” the Turkish minister said.

Grain and the safety of shipping

The issue of the safe movement of commercial vessels in the Black Sea is also important for Bulgaria and Romania because of their access to the sea. Fidan said that the talks with representatives of the two countries, as well as with Ukraine, are part of efforts to find a workable formula.

The Turkish foreign minister pointed out that the road to a peace agreement must also address the issues of Ukraine’s reconstruction, the future of sanctions against Russia and frozen Russian assets.

Fidan was in Brussels for the second consecutive ministerial meeting on security and connectivity. During his visit to Belgium, he met with representatives of Germany, Lithuania, Denmark, Bulgaria, Romania, Moldova and Ukraine.

Sources: bta.bg, maritime.bg