California will send Ukraine a new humanitarian aid package, including a mobile medical station with 50 beds, more than 1,300 hospital beds, 20 portable generators and over 11 million medical supplies. The donation also includes thousands of wound-care kits and personal protective equipment.

The aid was announced in Lviv by California Governor Gavin Newsom. During his visit, he met with Maksym Kozytskyi, head of the Lviv Regional State Administration, and other local government officials. “I am proud to be in Ukraine to announce that California will provide the Ukrainian people with life-saving aid,” Newsom said.

Medical Station and Equipment for Ukrainian Hospitals

The mobile California Medical Station is designed for the rapid deployment of a temporary medical facility. It is equipped with beds, oxygen concentrators, wheelchairs and wound-care supplies.

The donation will be organized through the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services. It consists of surplus medical supplies and equipment that the state is providing to expand the capacity of Ukrainian healthcare facilities.

Meetings with Wounded Service Members

In Lviv, Newsom visited the regional veterans’ hospital and the Superhumans center, where Ukrainian service members are recovering from their injuries. He spoke with patients and medical teams, and during his visit he paid tribute to the fallen Ukrainian soldiers at the Lychakiv Cemetery.

“Every grave here has a face, a name and a family that continues to keep them close,” the governor said during the tribute.

Support Began in 2022

The new package continues California’s support for Ukraine, which began in the first months after Russia’s full-scale invasion. In March 2022, the state sent its first mobile medical station, and by May of the same year their number had reached five. Together, they were intended to serve 250 patients.

Newsom’s visit to Lviv followed his participation in a UN meeting in Turkey and a trip to Poland. In Warsaw, the governor spoke with Ukrainian and American energy-sector representatives and said that California would remain a partner to Ukraine.

Sources: obozrevatel.com