The Flamingo cruise missile was used in the strike on the Crimean Bridge during the night of November 17. This was reported by Denis Shytilerman, who commented on a video published by Anton Gerashchenko. The footage shows a missile in flight immediately before it struck the structure over the Kerch Strait.

After the attack, part of the bridge collapsed into the water. According to the published photos, an arch over the navigable span and a road section of the vehicle roadway collapsed. Traffic on the bridge was halted, and the visible collapse of the road surface made it impossible for cars to pass. Sergey Aksyonov, the Moscow-appointed head of occupied Crimea, confirmed the renewed attack and the suspension of transport.

Three missile threat warnings were issued in the area. The first sounded at 00:56, followed by others at 03:52 and 05:03. The attack was carried out after a strike on the bridge the previous night, which also caused damage to the road surface and deformation of an arched structure.

What the video shows

The footage was recorded by a camera mounted on the missile and shows the final seconds of its flight toward the bridge. It was specifically based on the video that Denis Shytilerman linked the weapon used to the Flamingo cruise missile. At the time of publication, there was no independent confirmation from a Russian or international institution regarding the type of missile.

Following the previous attack, the Russian side described the damage as “minor” and stated that “work on the bridge continues.” The new photos, however, show more serious damage to the vehicle roadway and a complete interruption of traffic on the affected section.

Sources: unian.net, focus.ua