The attack on the Crimean Bridge was massive and combined, involving drones and missiles, including Flamingo missiles. Military observer Denys Popovych said this on the air of Radio NV.

“We witnessed a massive attack that lasted two days,” Popovych said. According to him, on November 16, information was received about 15 explosions near the structure, after which one of the arches began to shift. The attack continued during the night of November 17.

The strikes were probably directed at a single structural component

Popovych said that while analyzing video footage, he noticed frames that, in his view, had been recorded from aboard a Flamingo missile immediately before impact. He linked the damage to the missile’s warhead, which he estimated weighed around one ton.

“This was a massive combined attack involving several means of destruction,” Denys Popovych said.

The military observer suggested that the strikes had been directed at a specific location after the bridge’s structure had been studied in advance. According to him, the aim was to damage the arch, which would subsequently lead to the collapse of a section of the roadway.

“Someone had obviously studied the structural features of this bridge very carefully and concluded that the arch had to be damaged in order for the section to collapse,” Popovych said.

Conflicting information about the extent of the damage

Sergey Aksyonov, the Moscow-appointed head of Crimea, confirmed that a renewed attack had been carried out against the bridge and reported a suspension of traffic. Reports of a damaged arch and a possible collapse of part of the roadway are based on information from eyewitnesses and posts in monitoring channels. The exact extent of the damage has not yet been established.

Ukraine’s Defense Forces have not officially claimed responsibility for the attack. Thus, the only confirmed information at this point is that the Russian occupation authorities have announced a new attack and restricted traffic on the structure.

Popovych questioned Russia’s air defenses

According to the observer, the attack revealed gaps in Russia’s air defenses in Crimea. He said that previous strikes against Russian air defense systems had created vulnerable routes for drones and missiles.

“Huge corridors have formed in the air defense system of occupied Crimea, through which drones and missiles have penetrated and continue to penetrate,” Popovych said. According to him, the reasons for this remain an open question. He suggested that some of the air defense assets may have been transferred to Moscow or to a residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Sources: unian.net