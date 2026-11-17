Turkish police carried out searches at the buildings of “Sözcü” television and the “Sözcü” newspaper in Istanbul. Both media outlets are part of the opposition-aligned “Sözcü” media group.

The operation is linked to an investigation into the group’s owner, Burak Akbay. Turkish authorities suspect him of having ties to the so-called Fethullahist Terrorist Organization – FETO, as well as of disseminating propaganda on its behalf. Ankara accuses the organization of orchestrating the attempted coup of July 15, 2016.

The Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office announced that arrest warrants had been issued for four suspects holding executive positions in the media group. Akbay has been wanted by Turkish authorities since 2017.

State Fund Takes Over Some of the Companies

Turkey’s Savings Deposit Insurance Fund has been appointed trustee of some of the companies managed by the group. According to the “Cumhuriyet” newspaper, the measure covers the online publication and “Sözcü” television, as well as two other companies.

“Sözcü TV” journalist İsmail Saymaz reported that the chairwoman of the television station’s board of directors, Funda Tuncer Sadalı, was detained during the searches.

The Associated Press described the operation as another step in broader pressure on independent and opposition-oriented media in Turkey. Last month, a state trustee was also appointed to head “Halk TV”.

Opposition Reacts Sharply

Özgür Özel, leader of the main opposition party, said the actions showed that the Turkish government “has no tolerance even for the slightest criticism”.

“They are backed into a corner, sinking into the swamp. That is why they are trying to drown anyone who is not with them,” Özel wrote.

Tülay Hatimoğulları, co-chair of the pro-Kurdish DEM Party, said the appointment of trustees must not become a routine form of governance. In her words, the practice is being used to silence the opposition press and restrict society’s right to information. She called for the detained executives to be released and for the trusteeship decision to be annulled.

Müsavat Dervişoğlu, chairman of the İYİ Party, described the operation as “an attack on democracy and people’s freedom to receive information”.

Erkan Baş, leader of the Workers’ Party of Turkey, said the government was waging war on the truth and on people’s right to be informed.

Sources: bta.bg, apnews.com, trthaber.com