NATO allies will discuss with Elbridge Colby, the US Deputy Secretary of Defense for Policy, in Brussels Washington’s ongoing review of the number of US troops in Europe. German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said this ahead of the meeting with his counterparts from the European Union.

The review is expected to lead to a reduction in the US military presence on the continent. According to Pistorius, the key issue is for the changes to be coordinated with the United States so as not to weaken the allies’ defence capabilities.

“It is crucial to prevent dangerous gaps in defence capabilities through negotiations with the United States,” Boris Pistorius said.

The German minister did not specify the expected scale of the US troop reduction. He stressed the need for the allies to discuss how defence readiness can be maintained if the US military presence in Europe changes.

Germany and Norway are preparing weapons for Ukraine

Pistorius also announced that Germany and Norway would fund a new package of US weapons for Ukraine. The deliveries will be provided through the Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) mechanism.

The package will consist primarily of air-defence equipment. Its value was not disclosed, nor were the specific systems and ammunition to be included.

Pistorius’s statement places two issues on the allies’ agenda in Brussels in a common context: the future size of US forces in Europe and the continuation of military support for Ukraine through US weaponry.

Sources: bta.bg, investing.com