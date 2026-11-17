Papua New Guinea no longer maintains relations with Taiwan, Prime Minister James Marape said during a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Shenzhen. The talks took place ahead of the start of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum.

“We hope this will help you in your efforts toward reunification, because when China prospers, we all prosper,” Marape said.

Xi Jinping replied that China wishes to work with Papua New Guinea to deepen political mutual trust and gradually elevate bilateral relations to a higher level.

Closure of Taiwan’s Representative Office

Marape’s statement came after the government in Port Moresby decided to close Taiwan’s representative office in the country. The measure was announced in July and was presented as part of efforts to strengthen relations with China.

The government of Papua New Guinea stressed that the country follows the one-China policy, which has been in place since diplomatic relations were established with the People’s Republic of China in 1976. Port Moresby maintains that the decision is a sovereign foreign-policy choice.

Taiwan, for its part, said that Papua New Guinea’s actions demonstrate Beijing’s use of political and economic tools to restrict Taiwan’s international space. Taiwan has been an important market for liquefied natural gas from Papua New Guinea, accounting for a significant share of purchases of the commodity.

Beijing Seeks Closer Ties with Port Moresby

The development is part of a broader rapprochement between China and Papua New Guinea. Beijing is seeking to expand its political and economic influence in the Pacific island states, while governments in the region balance their relations with China, Australia and the United States.

Following the meeting with Xi Jinping, Papua New Guinea reaffirmed its course toward closer economic cooperation with China. The areas discussed included trade, investment, energy, mining, agriculture and infrastructure.

Sources: bta.bg, theguardian.com