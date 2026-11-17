US President Donald Trump may meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un this week in the Chinese city of Shenzhen, where the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit is being held. The likelihood of such contact has increased following a statement from the Kremlin that Vladimir Putin may speak with Kim if he attends the forum.

Trump said on November 16 that a meeting with Kim was possible in China. „We may meet with Kim Jong Un,“ the US president said, as quoted by Reuters. He has repeatedly expressed a desire to speak with the North Korean leader again, but previous plans for new talks were not carried out. US and South Korean officials had earlier assessed the chances of such a meeting as low.

Kremlin signal changed the assessments

The new assumptions were prompted by a statement from the Kremlin, distributed by the Russian news agency „Interfax“. It said that Putin may meet with Kim if the North Korean leader takes part in the APEC summit in Shenzhen.

Sidney Seiler, a former US intelligence official who specialized in North Korea, believes that Moscow would not announce such a possibility unless it was confident that the meeting was realistic. According to him, some preparations for talks are already under way.

Analysts point to contacts between Pyongyang, Moscow and Beijing as possible signs of diplomatic preparations. North Korean officials have visited Russia and China, while Russian and Chinese delegations have been to Pyongyang. Last month, Kim Jong Un unexpectedly visited the Chinese border city of Dandong.

Invitation from Beijing remains unclear

Trump said that the decision on Kim's participation depended on Chinese President Xi Jinping. China's Foreign Ministry said it had no information on whether the North Korean leader had been invited.

Not all analysts expect talks to take place. Kim Dong-yup, a professor at the Institute of Far Eastern Studies at Kyungnam University, believes that Kim has insufficient reason to travel to China merely for a group photo with Trump. According to him, sanctions against North Korea are no longer exerting strong pressure, while the Kremlin's statements may be intended to demonstrate Russian influence over Pyongyang rather than genuine rapprochement between Washington and Pyongyang.

South Korea's Foreign Ministry also continues to assess the likelihood of a meeting as low. South Korean President Lee Jae-myung expressed hope that Trump would succeed in persuading Pyongyang to resume dialogue.

Sources: obozrevatel.com, reuters.com