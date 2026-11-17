Russian drones launched a massive attack on western Ukraine. Drone activity was detected over the Rivne, Volyn, Ternopil, Khmelnytskyi, Vinnytsia, Ivano-Frankivsk and Lviv regions, as well as over Zakarpattia.

Following the morning strike, more than 300 settlements in Rivne region were left without electricity. The regional military administration reported that critical infrastructure facilities were switching to alternative power sources. Explosions were heard in Rivne, while power supplies were cut off in some areas.

Drone Hits Building in Mukachevo

In Mukachevo, in Zakarpattia, a drone hit a building near the former MREO facility on the bypass road. The information was reported by Vitaliy Glagola, a member of the Uzhhorod City Council, who cited eyewitnesses.

According to him, the strike occurred near the border between Mukachevo and the village of Pavshyno. Glagola also shared footage from cameras at a business on the outskirts of the city. It shows people heading to a shelter seconds before the strike.

“The characteristic sound of the Shahed’s engine can be clearly heard in the recording. The men first discuss what is flying, and then run to the shelter shouting, ‘A moped is flying!’” Vitaliy Glagola wrote.

He уточни, че самият момент на попадението не се вижда на кадрите. По информацията, цитирана от него, към Закарпатието са се насочвали и други безпилотници.

Casualty and Fires in Vinnytsia

In Vinnytsia, a drone struck a car park. Two passenger cars and two trucks were destroyed in the fire. Natalia Zabolotna, head of the Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration, reported that one woman was killed and another was injured.

“Unfortunately, one woman was killed and another was injured,” Natalia Zabolotna said.

Drones were also detected near Halych and Kalush, said Svitlana Onyshchuk, head of the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Military Administration. In Khmelnytskyi, a drone struck a residential building. The ensuing fire was extinguished by rescuers, and at the time of the report there were no reports of casualties.

Strikes Also Hit Other Ukrainian Cities

The attack also affected other parts of the country. Parts of Chernivtsi were left without electricity. Eight missiles struck Smila, injuring six people. In a combined strike on Zaporizhzhia, industrial facilities in three districts of the city were hit, while 11 people were injured.

Data on the damage and casualties is preliminary. Ukrainian authorities continue to clarify the consequences of the strikes and the movements of the drones.

Sources: unian.net, tsn.ua