The strike on the Crimean Bridge could have serious consequences for the connections and supply of occupied Crimea, journalist Denis Popovych writes in an analysis for “Focus”. According to him, the attack lasted for two consecutive nights and was carried out with drones and Flamingo missiles.

Popovych points out that around 15 explosions were reported during the past night. In his words, the attack led to the collapse of the arch of the bridge’s road section, as well as of a bridge span into the water.

This information remains partially unconfirmed by independent sources. The Associated Press reports unconfirmed information that one of the two arches was seriously damaged, but notes that it was unable to independently confirm reports of the collapse of a section of the bridge.

Traffic Suspended

Following the new attack, Russian authorities suspended traffic on the bridge. Sergei Aksyonov, head of the Russian-occupied part of Crimea, called on people to refrain from travelling towards the facility. His statement did not provide details about the extent of the damage.

The Crimean Bridge is a key connection between the peninsula and Krasnodar Krai. The facility has separate road and railway sections and is used to transport civilian and military cargo. As a result, any prolonged interruption of traffic restricts the overland routes to Crimea.

Questions Surrounding Air Defence

Popovych questions the performance of Russian air defences around the bridge. He suggests that some of the systems may have been relocated or put out of action, but notes that there is still no precise answer as to how the attack reached the facility.

“The significance of this strike is very great. The maritime connection with Crimea is not operating. The bridge is closed,” Popovych writes.

The journalist also allows for further strikes on the railway section. According to him, a prolonged campaign of combined attacks could severely damage even a large and well-protected facility.

Popovych claims that Crimea is left primarily with the overland route through Novorossiysk, which is also coming under attack. He therefore describes the peninsula as effectively being under siege. This is the author’s assessment, not an officially confirmed conclusion by the Ukrainian or Russian authorities.

Sources: focus.ua, apnews.com, theguardian.com