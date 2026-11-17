Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the strike on the Crimean Bridge during the night of November 17 was carried out using various missiles and unmanned vehicles. According to him, the operation was not limited to the use of a single type of weapon.

“Our warriors systematically destroyed air defense systems, radars, electronic warfare equipment and other designated targets on the way to the ultimate objective,” Zelensky said in his statement. He did not specify the number and models of the missiles and drones used.

An arch and part of the roadway fell into the water

The attack was the second against the bridge in two consecutive days. Following the first strike on November 16, traffic on the structure was restricted, and later some vehicle traffic was restored in a contraflow arrangement.

Following the second attack, traffic on both the road and railway sections was halted. Ukrainska Pravda, citing Russia’s transport minister and published footage, reported that one of the arches and part of the roadway had fallen into the water. The Associated Press said that, at the time of its initial report, it had been unable to independently confirm the collapse of the bridge section.

“As a result of a repeated attack by unmanned vehicles during the night of November 17, traffic on the road and railway sections of the Crimean Bridge has been temporarily halted,” Russia’s transport minister said.

Crimea’s Russian-appointed governor, Sergey Aksyonov, confirmed the suspension of traffic without specifying any damage. He urged people “to refrain from traveling in the direction of the bridge.” According to the Associated Press, Russia’s Defense Ministry also reported the interception of 1,441 Ukrainian drones during the same night, but these figures have not been independently verified.

What Zelensky said about the operation

In his statement, the Ukrainian president described the attack as a multi-stage operation. According to him, elements of Russia’s air defense, radar systems and electronic warfare equipment were hit before the ultimate objective was reached.

The Crimean Bridge connects Russia’s Taman Peninsula with occupied Crimea and is important both for military supplies and civilian transport. Following the suspension of traffic, Russian authorities did not give a timeframe for restoring it, while the Transport Ministry said that the extent of the damage was still being assessed.

Sources: war.obozrevatel.com, pravda.com.ua, apnews.com