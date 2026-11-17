Ten people were injured in a Russian attack on Dnipro, said Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration. The strike affected a residential area and a confectionery factory in the city.

Hanzha initially reported seven people injured. Four women and one man were admitted to hospital in moderate condition, while two women declined hospitalization. Later, the number of injured rose to 10. Two men aged 41 and 43, as well as a 35-year-old woman, were taken to a medical facility, also in moderate condition.

Residential buildings and a secondary school damaged

“The number of people injured in the morning enemy attack on Dnipro has risen to 10. Two men aged 41 and 43 and a 35-year-old woman have been taken to hospital in moderate condition,” Oleksandr Hanzha wrote.

According to Mayor Borys Filatov, 13 multi-storey residential buildings on the right bank of the Dnipro River were damaged, with windows shattered. Nearly 70 private houses, a secondary school and several household goods shops were also affected.

Private homes and the confectionery factory were damaged in the Sobornyi District. At the local secondary school, the blast wave ripped out the windows along with their frames, while the ceilings in the classrooms were damaged.

Teams are working to clear the damage

“Headquarters of the district administration are now being set up at the sites. Municipal services and all specialized teams are working. It is simply devastating. The only consolation is that everyone is alive,” Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov wrote.

District administration headquarters have been set up at the sites, while municipal services and specialized teams are working to deal with the aftermath of the attack. The information about the damage and casualties was provided by the local authorities.

The Russian attack on Dnipro was part of a series of strikes on Ukrainian cities and regions reported by Ukrainian authorities on November 17. According to Suspilne, Dnipro and Kryvyi Rih were attacked during the night, with enterprises, infrastructure, residential buildings and cars damaged.

Sources: war.obozrevatel.com, suspilne.media