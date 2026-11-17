Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump may discuss a so-called humanitarian mission in Kostiantynivka. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said this, pointing out that the talks could take place during the APEC summit in China on November 19.

“It cannot be ruled out that this issue will be raised during the conversation with Trump,” Peskov said. According to him, Moscow has still not received from Ukraine “any indication of readiness” to carry out the mission.

Possible participation by Melania Trump

Peskov also commented on the possible participation of U.S. First Lady Melania Trump. He said that she had already taken part at the beginning of a similar humanitarian process, and that her team had gained experience coordinating with Russia’s ombudswoman, Yana Lantratova.

“There is already some experience between her team and our ombudswoman, Yana Lantratova. This experience will be useful,” Dmitry Peskov said.

The Kremlin’s statement did not make clear when or under what conditions the mission could be carried out, nor exactly what mechanism for a local ceasefire was being discussed. The only confirmed point is that Moscow links the initiative to a possible conversation between Putin and Trump.

Warnings of a military objective

The U.S.-based Institute for the Study of War assesses that Russia may try to use a possible local ceasefire near Kostiantynivka not only to evacuate civilians, but also to strengthen its positions. According to the analysis, the buildup of forces could prepare the ground for a new attempt to seize the city, followed by an advance toward Kramatorsk and Sloviansk.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also rejects the Russian initiative as purely humanitarian. According to him, Moscow is seeking to force the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Kostiantynivka after failing to capture the settlement militarily.

The Ukrainian presidency says that Kostiantynivka remains under Ukrainian control. Data from the Institute for the Study of War also indicate that Russian forces do not fully control the city and that Ukrainian positions remain in and around Kostiantynivka.

Sources: obozrevatel.com