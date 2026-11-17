The Crimean Bridge has been closed following a new suspected Ukrainian attack, in which, according to widely circulated images, part of the roadway collapsed and a supporting structure was damaged. The authenticity of the photos and video footage published by former Ukrainian presidential adviser Anton Herashchenko has not been independently verified by the BBC.

Sergey Aksyonov, the Moscow-appointed head of Crimea, confirmed that traffic on the bridge had been halted. „The enemy has attacked the Crimean Bridge again. Traffic has currently been suspended,“ he wrote. Aksyonov urged residents and visitors to the peninsula not to travel towards the structure and to plan their routes in line with the restrictions.

This is the second attack on the bridge in two days. In the previous strike, carried out on Monday, two people were reportedly killed, according to the Moscow-appointed authorities. Russian state media reported that a meeting to assess the situation was scheduled for Tuesday.

Damage to the structure remains unclear

The Crimean Bridge connects Russia with Crimea, which has been under Russian control since the peninsula was annexed in 2014. The structure was opened by Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2018 and has both road and rail sections.

Ukraine has attacked the bridge before – with a truck loaded with explosives in October 2022, as well as with a naval drone in July 2023. The latest attack comes amid intensified strikes on infrastructure by both sides.

Images circulated after the latest strike show a collapsed road section and a damaged structure in the Kerch Strait. It has not been confirmed when or how the materials were made, nor the exact extent of the damage. According to information cited by the BBC, the severity of the damage is still being assessed.

Russian strikes hit bridges in Kyiv

Russian missiles struck the Northern and Southern bridges in Kyiv the same night, the mayor of the Ukrainian capital, Vitali Klitschko, said. According to him, critical infrastructure was damaged, while water and heating supplies were cut off in parts of the city.

„There are interruptions to water and heating supplies in some areas,“ Vitali Klitschko said.

Ukrainian officials also reported damaged sections of the elevated metro system. Eight major bridges cross the Dnipro in Kyiv, and around three million residents rely on them to travel between the two banks. The latest strikes have caused serious traffic disruption.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had warned of possible Russian attacks overnight and the following day. He also reported new online talks with US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, as well as with European officials, about the prospects for negotiations to end the war.

The escalation comes days before a meeting of the leaders of China, the United States and Russia in Shenzhen. Meanwhile, Ukrainian authorities said that the death toll from the Russian strike on the village of Kamyshuvakha on November 2 had reached 72, while four people remained missing. Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Sources: bbc.com, theguardian.com