Three members of the same family have been found dead in an apartment in Kyiv’s Desnianskyi District. The preliminary cause of death is carbon monoxide poisoning, Kyiv police reported. The final conclusion will be made after a forensic medical examination.

The report was filed by neighbors who noticed that the occupants had not been leaving the home and had not been answering calls for several days. Police called in rescuers from KARS and, after forcibly opening the door, found the bodies of a 42-year-old man and his parents, aged 64 and 67.

A gas burner had been operating in the closed apartment

During the inspection, it was established that one gas burner had been turned on in the kitchen. The windows were closed, while the interior doors were open, which investigators believe allowed the dangerous gas to spread throughout the rooms.

“During the inspection of the apartment, law enforcement officers established that one gas burner had been operating in the kitchen. At the same time, the windows were closed, while the interior doors had remained open,” Kyiv police reported.

A forensic medical expert preliminarily indicated that the three had died as a result of carbon monoxide poisoning. Police уточняват that the final cause of death will be confirmed by the results of the examination.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched under Part 1 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – intentional murder, with the additional designation “accident.” Investigators must clarify all the circumstances surrounding the family’s deaths.

Sources: incident.obozrevatel.com