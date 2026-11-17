The International Monetary Fund expects Ukraine’s economy to contract by 0.5% in 2026 and by a further 1% in 2027. The forecast is significantly worse than the previous one, which projected gross domestic product growth of 1% this year and 3.5% next year. The figures were presented by IMF Mission Chief for Ukraine Gavin Gray following talks with the Ukrainian authorities.

The Fund attributes the change to the worsening security situation, the intensification of Russian attacks on economic infrastructure and expectations that the war will continue into 2027. The assessment states that the outlook remains “extremely uncertain”, while the risks are predominantly tilted towards further deterioration. The attacks are increasingly targeting energy facilities, economic sites and other civilian infrastructure.

Financial Shortfall Reaches Tens of Billions

The continuation of the war is increasing Kyiv’s need for external financing. The IMF estimates the additional shortfall at $32–34 billion in 2027 and a further $17 billion in 2028.

“Ukraine’s remaining financing gap is estimated at $32–34 billion in 2027 and $17 billion in 2028.”

The Fund and the Ukrainian authorities are working with international partners to secure the necessary financial guarantees and support. The size of the shortfall will depend on the duration of the hostilities, the damage to infrastructure and access to external financing.

Energy Sector Remains Under Pressure

The situation in the energy sector is particularly difficult. Significant damage to electricity generation and transmission facilities is creating a need for additional funds and equipment, while the military action is hampering repairs.

According to the IMF’s assessment, the banking sector remains liquid and profitable for now, while the share of non-performing loans is low. Lending increased by 31.6% year-on-year in the second quarter of 2026. At the same time, risks to banks are growing because of attacks on businesses, logistics and export infrastructure.

New $1.6 Billion Tranche on the Table

Ukraine and the IMF have made significant progress in talks on the second and third reviews of the four-year, $8.1 billion financing programme. If a staff-level agreement is reached and the necessary conditions are met, Kyiv could receive the next tranche of $1.6 billion.

Separately, the IMF has proposed two scenarios for limiting the cost of regulating electricity and gas prices for households. Under one, tariffs would increase by more than 50%, while under the other they would at least double. In 2024–2026, Ukraine allocated up to 3.7% of GDP annually to this policy.

Sources: unian.net, nampa.org, dailybaku.az