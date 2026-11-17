Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukrainian forces had struck the Crimean Bridge in response to Russian attacks on the country’s infrastructure. According to him, the bridge was hit in an operation involving missiles and drones and was partially destroyed.

Zelensky described the attack as the seventh stage of an operation that lasted several weeks. The plan was developed and coordinated by the Security Service of Ukraine and the General Staff. During the previous stages, Ukrainian forces destroyed air defense systems, radars, electronic warfare equipment and other targets along the route to the bridge.

The president published footage that, according to him, shows the main arch of the structure collapsing. The Associated Press reported that it could not immediately confirm information about the collapse of a section of the bridge. The Crimean Bridge is a key route for military and civilian supplies between Russia and occupied Crimea.

Power outages in Ukrainian regions

Against the backdrop of the Russian attacks, Ukraine’s Energy Ministry reported emergency power outages in the Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, Poltava and Kharkiv regions. The causes were damaged equipment and a drop in voltage in the power transmission network.

Rolling blackout schedules remain in effect across much of Ukraine, while planned restrictions on electricity consumption have been introduced for industrial consumers. Private energy company DTEK said that around 700,000 households in the Dnipropetrovsk region were left without electricity following a Russian strike.

Russia convenes emergency meeting

Following the attack, the Russian government convened an emergency meeting. According to Russian state media, Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin will head the commission tasked with dealing with the aftermath.

Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev, appointed by Moscow, called on residents to remain calm and said that supplies to the city had not been affected.

“I want to immediately emphasize the most important point: all vital supply chains for Sevastopol are functioning normally,” Razvozhayev said.

He said that the main flow of traffic through the port had consisted of private cars and buses. According to him, the authorities are seeking solutions for people returning home or trying to travel.

Russia’s Investigative Committee has opened a case for an “act of terrorism” after Russian authorities said that the attack had caused damage to the bridge’s structure.

Sources: bta.bg, apnews.com