The pilot of a Serbian MiG-29 fighter jet has been killed after the aircraft crashed in a field between Nova Pazova and Stara Pazova in the Vojvodina region. The crash occurred at around 8:45 a.m.

The deceased was Major Goran Bulajić of the 204th Aviation Brigade, based at Batajnica Air Base. Serbia’s Ministry of Defence confirmed his death. Bulajić was born on March 25, 1973, in Belgrade and had served in the Serbian army since 1996.

Representatives of the Serbian army, military police and police, as well as firefighters and emergency medical teams, were sent to the scene. The prosecutor’s office in Sremska Mitrovica was notified, and a duty prosecutor arrived to inspect the scene.

Two commissions to determine the causes

The cause of the MiG-29 crash has not yet been officially announced. The Ministry of Defence said that a commission had been established to investigate the extraordinary incident and any responsibility of the military organisation. A separate specialised commission of the Air Force is to establish the causes of the aircraft crash.

“A commission has been formed to investigate the extraordinary event, tasked with establishing the circumstances surrounding its occurrence and any responsibility of the military organisation, as well as a specialised commission of the Air Force, which must establish the causes of the aircraft crash,” Serbia’s Ministry of Defence said.

Defence Minister Bratislav Gašić and the acting Chief of the General Staff, Lieutenant General Tiosav Janković, who also commands the Serbian Air Force and Air Defence, sent telegrams of condolence to the pilot’s family.

The pilot took part in training in Bulgaria

Major Bulajić took part in joint training for Serbian and Bulgarian military pilots in June 2019. The exercises for firing at aerial targets were held at the Shabla training range, while the Serbian crews also trained at Graf Ignatievo Air Base.

Lieutenant General Janković headed to the scene of the incident. The investigation must establish how the crash occurred and whether technical or other causes led to the fighter jet’s fall.

Sources: bta.bg, rts.rs, apnews.com