The Crimean Bridge will be restored and will be “even better than before,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said following the overnight attack on the facility. He said that a detailed plan would be drawn up, specifying the procedure and deadlines for the repair work.

“There is absolutely no doubt that the bridge will be restored and will be even better than before,” Peskov said in a comment quoted by Russian media.

Government commission to discuss repairs

Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin briefed President Vladimir Putin on the situation surrounding the Crimean Bridge. The Russian government said that a commission to deal with the aftermath of the attack would meet soon. It will consider the restoration of the bridge and the organization of transport links.

The attack was reported overnight by Moscow-appointed head of Crimea Sergey Aksyonov, who announced the suspension of traffic on the facility and urged people to postpone trips to the bridge. According to UNIAN, an arch collapsed after the strike, while the road section became unusable due to a significant collapse of the roadway.

Rail traffic restored

Rail traffic on the bridge has been restored. The “Tavria” train on the Moscow–Kerch route departed from Taman station at 13:04, Interfax reported. Three other trains that had been delayed due to the suspension of traffic are also expected to depart.

According to the Russian Transport Ministry, preliminary information indicates that there were no casualties. The extent of the damage is being assessed by specialists, while specific deadlines for restoring the facility have not yet been announced.

Zelensky revealed the weapons used

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that drones and missiles were used in the operation, including “Palianytsia,” “Ruta,” FP-5 “Flamingo” and R-360 “Neptune.” According to him, the “Palianytsia” drones and “Neptune” missiles struck the road section, while “Ruta” and FP-5 “Flamingo” were directed at the railway section of the bridge.

Sources: unian.net, interfax.ru