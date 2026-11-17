The agenda for the upcoming meeting of the leaders of Russia, the US and China – Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump and Xi Jinping – has already been drawn up. This was stated by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who specified that the talks would take place in Shenzhen.

“I think that such a meeting is useful under all circumstances, because these are three nuclear powers, two of which are also the world’s largest economies,” Lavrov said. According to him, the three leaders will have the opportunity for a free exchange of views. He did not disclose details about the content of the talks, but said that it was approximately clear what issues would be discussed.

The Russian foreign minister also allowed for another meeting in the same format if Putin, Trump and Xi Jinping decide that it would be useful.

Talks on Ukraine will continue

Lavrov said that talks between Russia, the US and Ukraine on resolving the conflict would continue. He said that Russian negotiators had briefed Vladimir Putin on their meetings with American and Ukrainian representatives in Abu Dhabi.

According to the minister, European leaders are issuing a “direct challenge” to Donald Trump by taking the position that no other issues will be discussed without a ceasefire. Lavrov also said that Russia and the US had been close to reaching a final agreement in Anchorage, but that European countries had rejected it.

He said that Russia had not abandoned its objectives regarding Ukraine. “We are not fighting for territories, but for the people who have been deprived of their basic rights,” Lavrov said.

Warning about foreign forces

Lavrov said that Moscow had been informed about the presence of foreign military personnel in Ukraine and that it had conveyed its concerns through diplomatic channels. According to him, this involved not only French military personnel.

The Russian minister warned that deploying European stabilization forces in Ukraine would amount to Europe’s direct participation in the war. He provided no additional information about the number or nationality of the military personnel to whom he was referring.

Regarding Emmanuel Macron, Lavrov said that Russia had not received official notification that the French president was ready to represent the European Union in talks with Moscow. He urged Macron, if he wanted to speak with Vladimir Putin, to move from intentions to an actual phone call.

Criticism of NATO

Lavrov accused NATO of conducting aggressive military missions outside the territories of its member states. He cited Iraq, Yugoslavia and Libya as examples.

The Russian foreign minister also said that the Alliance was expanding its activity in the Asia-Pacific region and aimed to contain China. According to him, the creation of a regional structure similar to NATO was being discussed.

Sources: tass.ru