Germany and Norway will finance a new package of military aid for Ukraine, focused primarily on the purchase of US-made PAC-2 and PAC-3 missiles for Patriot air defence systems. Berlin will allocate $300 million under the PURL programme, through which European countries finance the purchase of US weapons for Ukraine.

The decision was announced by German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius ahead of a meeting of the Council of the European Union at defence minister level. According to him, this is the fifth time Germany has participated in a package under the PURL mechanism.

“This is the fifth package in which Germany is participating. This time, we are allocating $300 million,” Pistorius said.

He specified that Berlin and Oslo would purchase from the US systems that are not available in Europe. The main purpose of the new aid is to increase the capabilities of Ukraine’s air defences, with guided missiles for Patriot systems being the priority.

Germany Also Preparing the Integration of IRIS-T

Pistorius also announced that Germany is preparing to integrate IRIS-T missiles into NASAMS systems that Norway is supplying to Ukraine. Work on the project has already begun.

The new German aid also includes air-surveillance radars, ammunition for F-16 fighter jets and unmanned aerial vehicles. According to Pistorius, strengthening air defences is necessary because of Russian attacks on civilian infrastructure ahead of winter.

Berlin Will Not Hand Over New Patriot Systems from Its Reserves

“The main focus of the package is on air defence, particularly guided missiles for Patriot 2 and 3 systems,” the German minister said.

Germany has already stated that it cannot provide Ukraine with additional Patriot systems from its own reserves. Pistorius explained that such a step would create serious gaps in Germany’s air defence.

On 4 November, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed the purchase of PAC-2 missiles and F-16 ammunition with the German minister. Norway had earlier announced more than €260 million to strengthen Ukraine’s air defence, including the purchase of missiles from the US under PURL.

Sources: unian.net, eurointegration.com.ua