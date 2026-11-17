The Northern Fleet frigate “Admiral Golovko”, which carries Zircon hypersonic anti-ship missiles, has entered the Mediterranean Sea through the Strait of Gibraltar. The ship has completed its transatlantic voyage and is continuing its long-distance deployment.

“The Northern Fleet frigate Admiral Golovko, carrying out missions as part of a long-distance deployment, completed its transatlantic voyage and entered the Mediterranean Sea through the Strait of Gibraltar,” the Northern Fleet’s press service reported, as cited by TASS.

Operations with other ships are planned

In the Mediterranean Sea, the crew will practice cooperation with other ships of the Russian Navy. Business visits to ports in Mediterranean countries are also planned, although no specific countries or time frames were given.

According to the Northern Fleet, the Admiral Golovko’s long-distance deployment began in October. Its main tasks are to demonstrate the flag and ensure Russia’s naval presence in strategically important areas of the world’s oceans.

The frigate was commissioned in 2023

The Admiral Golovko is a Project 22350 frigate and was commissioned into the Northern Fleet in 2023. The ship is the first standard carrier of Zircon missiles.

The 16 cells of its launch system can also accommodate Kalibr and Oniks cruise missiles. The report did not specify the exact weapons load carried by the frigate during its voyage to the Mediterranean Sea.

Sources: lenta.news, news.rambler.ru