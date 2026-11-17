Hungary is temporarily suspending rail traffic with Ukraine on November 17 and 18 because of Russian attacks on Transcarpathia. The decision was made by the Hungarian government and announced by Prime Minister Péter Magyar, reported “Ukrainska Pravda”.

According to Magyar, a Russian drone fell about 300 metres from the station in Mukachevo. The Hungarian train crew, which had arrived from Hungary, was evacuated after the incident. Rail traffic has been suspended for two days because of the risk to passengers and railway personnel.

The morning attack affected areas around Mukachevo and Uzhhorod. Hungary’s Foreign Minister Anita Orban said that Ukrainian air defences had shot down several drones, but that there had also been multiple impacts. “This is not the first air attack against Transcarpathia and, unfortunately, it is unlikely to be the last,” she said. The assessment of the damage is ongoing.

Orban expressed solidarity with the Hungarian community in Transcarpathia and with the Ukrainian people, who have been living under wartime conditions for almost five years. According to her, Russia may intensify its strikes against energy facilities as winter approaches.

The current decision comes after a change in power in Hungary. In May 2026, the country summoned the Russian ambassador for the first time over an attack on Transcarpathia. At the time, the Hungarian government condemned the attack, while Orban described the shelling of areas inhabited by Hungarians as unacceptable.

The rail link between Hungary and Ukraine is expected to be restored after November 18, unless the Hungarian government extends the suspension because of the situation in Transcarpathia.

Sources: pravda.com.ua, eurointegration.com.ua