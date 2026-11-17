US President Donald Trump warned Iran that an unprecedented American response would follow if Tehran carried out an attack with a so-called “dirty bomb” in Washington. He said that US authorities were taking the information very seriously, but clarified that it was still being verified.

Trump made the statement during a meeting with journalists in Manila. Asked whether Iran was actually preparing such an attack, the US president nodded affirmatively and said: “We are looking into it.”

“If that is the case, they will pay a price that no country has ever paid before,” Donald Trump said.

Asked whether there was an imminent threat, he replied that he hoped the attack was not about to happen soon, but added: “We are taking this very seriously because they are crazy.” His statements were quoted by Reuters.

What US intelligence claims

Trump’s comments followed a CNN report stating that US intelligence agencies had information indicating that Iran was considering using a radiological dispersal device in the US capital.

So far, no evidence of a specific operational plan has been presented publicly. Nor is there any confirmation that such an attack is imminent. This leaves the information at the level of an intelligence assessment and a claim unsupported by public data indicating that an attack is being prepared.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry categorically rejected the allegations. A ministry spokesperson described the information as “unfounded” in a post on the social network “X.”

What is a “dirty bomb”

A “dirty bomb” is a radiological dispersal device in which a conventional explosive is used to spread radioactive materials. It does not cause a nuclear explosion and does not have the destructive power of an atomic bomb.

The main danger is associated with the blast, possible radioactive contamination, and the need for evacuation, radiation monitoring, and decontamination. The consequences depend on the type and quantity of radioactive material, the characteristics of the blast, and the conditions at the site.

Even limited contamination could lead to the closure of affected areas, serious disruption to public life, and economic damage.

The warning against the backdrop of war

Trump’s statement comes against the backdrop of the military conflict between the US, Israel, and Iran, which began on February 28 and has continued for nearly nine months. Tensions in the Persian Gulf have been further heightened by Iranian attacks on US military facilities and restrictions on shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

Sources: news.bg