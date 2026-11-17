The minority coalition government in the Netherlands will remain in power after the governing parties reached an agreement following four days of crisis talks. Deputy Prime Minister Rob Jetten said that a way had been found for the cabinet to continue its work and avoid the coalition breaking apart.

The crisis arose following a heated dispute over wealth taxes. Jetten’s D66 party and the Christian Democrats clashed with their right-wing coalition partner, the People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD).

The VVD opposed an agreement that the other two governing parties had reached with the left-wing opposition. It was pushed through parliament by a narrow majority, deepening tensions within the coalition.

New Rules for Agreements with the Opposition

Following the crisis talks, the coalition partners agreed on stricter rules for concluding agreements with opposition parties, particularly when financial issues are involved. The aim is to prevent new conflicts over the budget and tax policy.

“I feel relieved that trust has been restored. We have laid the foundations for moving forward and changing the way we work,” Rob Jetten said.

The vote on wealth taxes was the culmination of months of tense budget negotiations. The governing coalition does not have a majority in either chamber of the Dutch parliament and must seek opposition support for each of its proposals.

The Netherlands is usually governed by coalitions with a parliamentary majority. In recent years, however, forming a stable majority has become more difficult due to the fragmented political landscape and the weakening of centrist parties.

Sources: news.bg