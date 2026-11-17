US Vice President JD Vance said he will decide in 2027 whether to run for president in 2028. He stressed that he has not yet made a final decision.

“I haven’t made a decision. We’ll decide sometime next year,” Vance said in an interview with Fox News’ “The Ingraham Angle.” He said a presidential campaign requires advance planning, fundraising and the creation of the necessary infrastructure. Therefore, he said, a candidacy cannot be announced immediately before the primaries.

Election defeat complicates plans

The statement came after the Republican Party’s poor performance in the 2026 midterm elections. Democrats won control of the House of Representatives and the Senate, and the result called the Republicans’ political strategy for the next presidential election into question.

After the election, Vance blamed the war with Iran and the rising cost of living for his party’s defeat. In a post-election publication, he wrote that “the real reason we lost is obvious to almost everyone,” linking the result to the military conflict, economic difficulties and the perception that American interests had not been put first.

According to an AP poll of more than 100,000 voters, around six in ten Americans believe the decision to take military action against Iran was wrong. About one-third of voters described the war as decisive in determining their vote, while approximately half identified the cost of living or corruption as key issues.

Vance maintains ties with Trump

Despite criticism of the political cost of the war, Vance said there were no disagreements between him and President Donald Trump over the conflict itself. “There is no difference between the president and any other senior member of the administration,” the vice president said, adding that the war had led to higher fuel and energy prices.

Trump also defended the decision to launch the military action, but said he had been aware of its possible impact on the midterm elections. Vance, for his part, said the conflict must not turn into a years-long war and that the administration would not remain involved in the Iran conflict for a decade or longer.

Who are the potential rivals

If Vance decides to run, he will likely be among the leading contenders for the Republican nomination. Other names linked to the 2028 race include Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Texas Senator Ted Cruz, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie.

Interest in Vance’s political future began as early as 2024, when Trump chose him as his running mate in the presidential race. However, he has so far avoided making a public commitment to a White House bid.

Sources: news.bg, apnews.com, washingtonpost.com