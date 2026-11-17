Kim Jong-un appeared with his wife Ri Sol-ju and daughter Ju Ae at a ski resort near North Korea’s border with China. The footage was published by the Korean Central News Agency and was filmed on Sunday and Monday.

In one of the photographs, the North Korean leader is sitting in an armchair in the snow, wearing sunglasses and holding a cigarette. Ri Sol-ju is standing behind him. In another photograph, his daughter Ju Ae is skiing in a white outfit and without a helmet.

The visit took place in the Samjiyon area, where Kim was also accompanied by representatives of the ruling party. The North Korean agency did not specify whether the leader was still at the resort.

Coinciding with speculation about a trip to China

Kim Jong-un’s appearance near the Chinese border attracted attention because of speculation that he might travel to China. A meeting of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation organization is due to take place in Shenzhen, and US President Donald Trump will attend.

“We may also meet with Kim Jong-un, which would be good,” Trump told reporters. According to him, any visit by the North Korean leader depends on Chinese President Xi Jinping. Agence France-Presse reported that the published footage contained no sign that, by itself, would confirm preparations for a meeting or a trip to China.

China’s Foreign Ministry said it had no information about a possible meeting between Trump and Kim. The two leaders held talks three times during the first term of the US president. Beijing has not confirmed whether Kim will take part in the meetings in Shenzhen.

An area with tourism projects

Samjiyon is located about 2,500 kilometers from Shenzhen. The area is near Mount Paektu and is among the places where North Korea is developing tourism infrastructure, including ski facilities, a tourist railway line and a renovated airport.

According to reports about the visit, Kim inspected sites in the tourist zone, but there is so far no confirmation that he has left North Korea or that he will attend the summit in China.

Sources: bta.bg, origin-zh9p7m-www.afp.com, euronews.com