Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the attack on the Crimean Bridge had been the seventh stage of a prolonged military operation prepared and carried out over several weeks by the Security Service of Ukraine and the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. His words were quoted by UNIAN.

According to Zelensky, the strike on the bridge was not an isolated attack. Before it, Ukrainian forces had successively targeted Russian air defense systems, radar stations, electronic warfare equipment and other military facilities protecting the approaches to the structure.

The weapons identified

“Our warriors systematically destroyed the air defense systems, radars, electronic warfare equipment and other designated targets along the route to the final objective,” Zelensky said.

The Ukrainian president listed the systems used during the individual stages of the operation. They included “Dovbush,” “Vendetta,” Da Vinci, “Sichen,” MICH 2000, “Ruta,” “Palianytsia,” An-197, FP-1 and FP-5 “Flamingo.” He said R-360 “Neptune” anti-ship missiles had also been used.

Zelensky said that during the final stage, the “Palianytsia” unmanned aerial vehicles had been particularly effective, striking the road section of the Crimean Bridge. The railway section was also attacked, with “Neptune” missiles, “Ruta” drones and FP-5 “Flamingo” used against it.

According to the Ukrainian president, the “Flamingo” missiles involved in the attack retained control, and communication with them remained operational until the final seconds before impact.

In his statement, Zelensky did not provide additional details about the damage to the structure or the duration of the traffic disruption. The claims regarding the weapons used and the results of the attacks have not been independently confirmed in full.

Sources: news.bg