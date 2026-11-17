Russian military aircraft caused concern in South Korea, Japan and Taiwan ahead of the start of a major economic summit in China. South Korea and Japan scrambled fighter jets after detecting the Russian aircraft operating in the sensitive airspace of East Asia.

Several Russian military aircraft briefly entered South Korea’s Air Defense Identification Zone over the waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan. South Korea’s Yonhap news agency confirmed the information, while the country’s military dispatched fighter jets in accordance with established procedures.

“For a short time,” the Russian aircraft remained in the zone, Yonhap reported. According to available information, they did not enter South Korea’s territorial airspace. The military detected them before they entered the zone and took tactical measures to prepare for any possible development of the situation.

Two Russian aircraft detected near Taiwan

Earlier, Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense reported that it had detected two Russian military aircraft entering Taiwan’s Air Defense Identification Zone from the northeast. The aircraft flew over the island’s east coast and left the zone south of Taitung County.

Taiwanese authorities did not report the aircraft entering the island’s territorial airspace. An identification zone is an area where aircraft are monitored and identified for security reasons, but it is larger than a country’s national airspace.

Japan protests to Moscow

Japan’s Ministry of Defense reported that two suspected Russian military aircraft had entered the country’s airspace. According to Kyodo News, they passed northwest of Fukuoka Prefecture.

Tokyo scrambled fighter jets and made a diplomatic demarche to Moscow. Japan’s Ministry of Defense said that the Russian aircraft continued in the direction of the Japanese island of Yonaguni and Taiwan.

The reports of the flights come amid heightened attention to military activity around Japan, the Korean Peninsula and Taiwan. So far, Moscow has not publicly stated its position on the specific route or the purpose of the flight.

Sources: bta.bg, apnews.com, focustaiwan.tw