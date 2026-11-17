Marine Le Pen has pledged to repeal President Emmanuel Macron’s pension reform if she wins France’s presidential election in spring 2027. According to her, this would enable hundreds of thousands of workers to retire two to three years earlier.

“Hundreds of thousands of workers will retire earlier, gaining two to three years compared with what Macron’s reform would impose,” Le Pen said at a press conference, quoted by Reuters.

The National Rally candidate also defended her pledge to allow people who started working at an early age to retire as early as 60. She said the pension system needed changes, but that it was possible to preserve it while also providing earlier retirement for some workers.

Plan for a €900 Billion Fund

Le Pen proposed creating a new €900 billion pension fund, to be built up over the course of one generation in addition to the existing basic state pension system.

Under her plan, €12 billion a year would be directed to the fund from part of the existing employer contributions. Its management would be entrusted to the state financial institution Caisse des Dépôts, which would target an average annual return of between 4 and 6 percent.

The proposal is part of Le Pen and the National Rally’s effort to combine one of their most popular pledges to the working class with a commitment to limiting the budget deficit. The party is under pressure to present a detailed financing plan for the measures if it wins the election.

Pressure Over High Public Spending

Pensions are the largest expenditure item in France’s public finances. Spending on them is expected to exceed €430 billion next year.

Macron’s 2023 reform provides for a gradual increase in the statutory retirement age from 62 to 64. Successive French governments have tried to curb spending in the system, but the changes sparked strong public opposition.

“I have heard those who wonder whether the French social model will still exist when they retire. This reform is a promise for the future and an act of faith in the French model,” Le Pen said.

Sources: bta.bg, uk.marketscreener.com