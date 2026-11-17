Ukraine’s armed forces have struck 14 Russian ballistic missile launchers over the past few months, Ukrainian Defence Minister Yevhen Khmara said. His claim was cited by Reuters.

Kyiv reported the operation amid an acute shortage of US-made ballistic missile interceptors. At the same time, Russia has intensified its attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure and logistics facilities.

Kyiv Seeks to Limit Russian Missile Strikes

Amid a shortage of means to intercept missiles, one of the options under consideration is attacking the launchers themselves, analysts say. In this way, Ukraine is seeking to reduce the Russian forces’ ability to carry out new ballistic strikes, rather than relying solely on its missile defence.

Mobile launchers are difficult to detect and strike because they can change their positions. According to an analysis by The Kyiv Independent, tracking them requires a combination of intelligence, the rapid transmission of coordinates and strike capabilities. The outlet quoted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who said: “We are working to prevent them from carrying out large-scale missile attacks.”

Request to Use Starlink over Russia

Ukraine is urging the United States to allow the use of the Starlink system in a large-scale campaign against Russian launchers. Satellite communications could provide links to reconnaissance and strike drones tasked with locating and attacking mobile missile systems.

Kyiv has still not received approval for such an operation. The restriction is significant, as Starlink is widely used by Ukrainian forces for communications and the control of unmanned systems, but access to it over Russian territory has not been authorised.

Ukraine’s report of 14 launchers being struck is a claim by the defence minister and was not accompanied by independent confirmation of the number. At this stage, no details have been announced about the locations of the strikes, the types of weapons used or Russian casualties.

Sources: bta.bg, kyivindependent.com