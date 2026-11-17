France has confirmed the presence of small groups of its military personnel in Ukraine, but rejected claims that they are directly involved in the war with Russia. French Minister Delegate for the Armed Forces Alice Rufo described such a claim as “absurd”.

“There is absolutely no intention of becoming involved in combat operations, contrary to what the Russian foreign minister said this morning when he spoke of direct participation in the war,” Rufo said, quoted by Agence France-Presse.

It was reported earlier that small groups of French military personnel were in Ukrainian territory. Their presence was subsequently confirmed. They train Ukrainian troops and carry out maintenance tasks on certain equipment supplied by France as part of European support for Kyiv.

What are the tasks of the French personnel

In response to a question about the nature of the missions, Rufo said that there is a coordination structure in Ukraine working closely with the French military representation.

“There is indeed a coordination structure in Ukraine that works closely with the defence mission and enables targeted training to be conducted when necessary, as well as the maintenance and technical servicing of equipment,” Alice Rufo said.

According to her, the activities are related to training, technical servicing and maintenance, rather than participation in combat operations. The French minister also answered a question about whether parliament should be informed about these missions.

Rufo’s statement was a reaction to remarks by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who spoke of the direct involvement of French troops in the war. Paris distinguishes between a military presence for training and support and the deployment of military personnel to take part in combat operations.

Sources: bta.bg