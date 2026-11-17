The US will catch up with China in the production of rare earth elements within 10 months, President Donald Trump said in Manila during the ASEAN summit. He did not specify production volumes and did not clarify whether his forecast included output from other countries.

“We are producing rare earth elements in quantities we have never produced before,” Trump said in response to a question about what message he was sending to China. “We will catch up with them within 10 months. Everything we need, we will have within 10 months,” the US president added.

Rare earth elements at the center of the trade dispute

China remains the world’s leading producer of rare earth elements, while Washington has been seeking partnerships abroad for years to reduce its dependence on Beijing. The raw materials are important for the production of high-tech and defense equipment, as well as smartphones, televisions, electric motors, semiconductors and turbines.

The issue has become one of the main disputes between the world’s two largest economies. After sharply increasing US tariffs, China imposed restrictions on exports of some of the metals used by industry. Trump provided no details on how the US would achieve the announced parity with China.

After his visit to the Philippines, the US president plans to travel to China, where he is due to meet President Xi Jinping on Thursday. The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit is also beginning in the Chinese city of Shenzhen.

Trump accuses Deutsche Bank over tax documents

In Manila, Trump also said that Germany’s Deutsche Bank had no right to distribute his tax documents. The comment was prompted by an international journalistic investigation based on an analysis of more than 15 million of the bank’s internal documents.

“I have paid a lot of taxes. They should not have done it. It is illegal for them to do it,” Trump said.

According to data cited by DPA, in 2017 a Deutsche Bank employee mistakenly sent an external tax consultant in the US a link to download documents relating to 1,586 bank accounts. The files also included documents connected to three of Trump’s accounts.

The findings of the investigation were published by more than 50 media outlets that reviewed the leaked materials. Following the reports, Deutsche Bank shares fell by around 5 percent. Reuters noted that the information about the document leak had not been independently confirmed at the time of publication.

Sources: bta.bg, news.bloomberglaw.com, euronews.com