The UK will provide Ukraine with more than 1,000 additional short-range air defence missiles, as well as launchers. The new package is worth £240 million and is intended to help the Ukrainian army defend cities and infrastructure against Russian air attacks over the winter.

The assistance also includes more than a dozen air defence radars. They will be used to detect incoming air strikes. The British government said the systems being delivered have proven effective against the “Shahed” jet-powered drones, designed in Iran and used by Russia in attacks against Ukraine.

Deliveries to Begin in December

The first deliveries will begin in mid-December. They will supplement the 400 surface-to-air missiles that the UK has already provided to Ukraine ahead of the winter.

The £240 million is part of a larger £500 million package included in the British budget to meet the urgent needs of Ukraine’s air defence. The new funding is separate from London’s broader commitments to Kyiv.

British Defence Secretary: Russia Is Using Winter as a Weapon

The new assistance was announced at a meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group at NATO headquarters in Brussels. Representatives of nearly 50 countries coordinating military support for Kyiv are taking part in the meeting.

“In Ukraine, President Putin is using winter as a weapon,” British Defence Secretary Wes Streeting said.

He said the UK would use the funds provided in the budget to strengthen Ukraine’s air defence and help protect it from Russian attacks. The missiles in the package include systems manufactured by Thales in Belfast, while the radars will be supplied by British and European manufacturers.

The remainder of Britain’s assistance to Ukraine will be presented at the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing on Thursday.

Sources: bta.bg, whbl.com