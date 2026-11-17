Russia’s State Duma passed at first reading a bill to increase fines for 29 administrative violations, including public actions defined by the authorities as “discrediting” the armed forces and the distribution of materials declared “extremist.”

The amendments provide for approximately doubling the lower and upper limits of penalties for violations related to public order and safety. These include organizing rallies without permission, creating and distributing “extremist” materials, smoking in designated places and failing to register one’s place of residence.

If the bill is finally adopted, the fine for individuals for creating and distributing “extremist” content will be between 50,000 and 100,000 rubles. At present, the penalty is between 1,000 and 3,000 rubles. The amounts cited in the report correspond to approximately 600–1,206 dollars.

“All of this should help increase public safety,” State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin said.

The adopted text is not yet law. After the first reading, two more votes in the lower house of the Russian parliament will be required before the amendments can enter into force.

Stricter restrictions on anti-war positions

The measures are being discussed against the backdrop of Russian legislation introduced after troops were sent into Ukraine in February 2022. It turned criticism of the actions of Russian service members into a crime and allowed groups linked to the late opposition leader Alexei Navalny to be declared “extremist.”

Reuters notes that Russian authorities have restricted almost all public expressions of opposition to the war. According to the human rights organization OVD-Info, since the beginning of the conflict, 1,393 people have faced prosecution because of their anti-war positions. Of these, 337 are currently imprisoned or have been sent to institutions for compulsory psychiatric treatment.

Sources: bta.bg