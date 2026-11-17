US President Donald Trump met in Manila with the leaders of India, Japan and Australia as part of the first summit in two years of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, known as QUAD. The talks were attended by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

“Our countries are the four anchor points of a free, open, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific region,” Trump said. The meeting marked the beginning of his three-day tour of Asia and took place against the backdrop of growing rivalry between Washington and Beijing.

QUAD Warns Against Economic Coercion

In a joint statement, the leaders expressed “serious concern” over practices of economic coercion, including arbitrary export restrictions. China was not mentioned by name, but the wording comes amid disputes over supplies of rare earth elements and other critical minerals used in electric vehicles, smartphones and high-tech products.

The four countries stressed that their cooperation is not directed against any particular country. Beijing, however, has repeatedly described QUAD as an attempt to strategically encircle China, while Washington, Tokyo, Canberra and New Delhi present the grouping as an instrument for security and resilient supply chains.

Military Exercises and Joint Artificial Intelligence Projects

The leaders announced that they would organize joint military exercises in 2027 involving maritime patrol aircraft. The aim is to strengthen information sharing and the monitoring of maritime spaces in the Indo-Pacific region. The plan was also confirmed in the joint statement issued by the four countries.

QUAD also reaffirmed its commitment to coordinating and financing developments in the field of artificial intelligence. “We want to ensure that the future of this critically important technology is dominated by countries that share our values and common interests,” Trump said.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the meeting as a new impetus for the partnership. According to him, the talks gave “new momentum” to the shared vision of a free, open, peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.

Next Come Meetings with Xi and Putin

Manila is the first stop on Trump’s Asian tour, whose main diplomatic event will be his meeting with Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin in the Chinese city of Shenzhen on Thursday. The talks are expected to address trade disputes between the United States and China, the war in Ukraine and tensions in the Middle East.

Before departing for China, the US president is due to hold talks with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. In Manila, his visit was accompanied by protests in which demonstrators burned effigies of him and called for an end to the war in the Middle East and the abandonment of the US-led Pax Silica initiative.

Following the QUAD meeting, Trump also took part in a special meeting between the United States and ASEAN. At the same time, he signed a trade statement with Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, under which Bangkok is expected to remove tariffs on US exports and a significant portion of non-tariff restrictions.

Sources: news.bg, apnews.com, streetinsider.com