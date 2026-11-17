Explosions were heard on Qeshm Island in southern Iran, in the area of the strategic Strait of Hormuz. Iran's Fars news agency reported the blasts, and a cloud of rising smoke was seen over the island.

Official sources initially did not give a reason for the explosions. Unconfirmed claims emerged on social media that they were caused by US airstrikes.

Ahmad Nafisi, deputy governor of Hormozgan province, told Iran's IRNA news agency that the United States had carried out several strikes on the island.

“The American attack on sites located on Qeshm Island did not cause damage to residential or commercial areas, or to the infrastructure,” Nafisi said.

The semi-official Mehr news agency also reported that the US attack had not affected residential or commercial areas or the island's infrastructure, citing an official from Hormozgan province.

There was no immediate confirmation of the reports from the US side. The cause of the explosions and the exact sites that may have been hit have not been independently determined.

Qeshm is Iran's largest island and is located in the Persian Gulf, near the Strait of Hormuz. The waterway is a key route for the international transportation of oil and natural gas.

Sources: bta.bg