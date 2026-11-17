Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the country's allies, including the United States, to deliver interceptor missiles for Patriot air defense systems as soon as possible. He also requested missiles for IRIS-T systems, emphasizing their importance for the defense of Ukraine.

Zelenskyy made the appeal in a video address broadcast during a meeting of the countries supporting Kyiv at NATO headquarters in Brussels. He addressed the defense ministers of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group.

“Ukraine urgently needs Patriot and IRIS-T interceptors from the stockpiles you already have,” Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

About 40 countries that support Kyiv are members of the Contact Group. The Ukrainian president's request is directed at the allies' existing stockpiles, rather than future deliveries, whose production and planning may require more time.

The focus is on air defense

Zelenskyy described interceptor missiles as extremely important for Ukraine's air defense. Patriot systems are among the means Ukraine uses to protect cities and key facilities from air attacks, while IRIS-T is another system used by the Ukrainian army.

The appeal was made during another meeting of the countries providing defense assistance to Ukraine. In his remarks, Zelenskyy urged the allies to use their existing stockpiles to address Kyiv's immediate needs.

Agence France-Presse reported on the address, and the Bulgarian News Agency also reported on it.

Sources: bta.bg