The Kosovo Specialist Chambers in The Hague sentenced former Kosovo President Hashim Thaçi to 17 months in prison in the case concerning obstruction of justice. The sentence is for attempting to obstruct officials in the performance of their duties, violating the confidentiality of the proceedings and contempt of court.

The sentence is to be served separately from the sentence in the war crimes case, in which Thaçi received 25 years in prison in September 2026. This is the former Kosovo president’s second conviction by the Specialist Chambers in The Hague.

Court: Confidential data was passed on to visitors

The court found that in 2023 Thaçi passed confidential information about several witnesses in the war crimes case to people who visited him in detention. According to the court’s ruling, he also gave instructions to be passed on to witnesses in connection with their upcoming testimony.

The proceedings for obstruction of justice began at the end of February 2026. The case was linked to the main trial against Thaçi and three other former leaders of the Kosovo Liberation Army.

After the verdict was delivered, Thaçi took off the headphones through which he had been listening to the interpretation of the hearing and said: “This is politics, not justice,” the Associated Press reported.

Three convicted, one acquitted

The other defendants in the same case were former head of the Kosovo Intelligence Agency Bashkim Smakaj, former commander of the disbanded Kosovo Liberation Army Isni Kilaj, former KLA fighter Fadil Fazliu and former justice minister Hajredin Kuçi.

Smakaj and Fazliu were each sentenced to 12 months in prison. The court considered their sentences served because of the time they had spent in detention and ordered their release. Kuçi was given a one-month suspended sentence for contempt of court, while Isni Kilaj was acquitted.

The verdict against Thaçi is not final. According to the Kosovo-based portal KoSSev, the deadline for filing appeals expires on November 27, 2026. Thaçi’s lawyer, Luka Mišetić, has already said that the defense will appeal.

Sources: apnews.com, bnrnews.bg, kossev.info