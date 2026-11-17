NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and British Defence Secretary Wes Streeting supported the Ukrainian attack on the Crimean Bridge, which connects the Crimean Peninsula with mainland Russia. Both described the operation as legitimate and necessary for Ukraine’s defense.

Rutte said that Ukraine has the right to defend itself, including through strikes against logistics hubs. “I think it is important that Ukraine defends itself,” the NATO Secretary General said. He added that this also includes actions against facilities used to supply and move Russian forces.

Streeting described the attack as “another example of the ingenuity of the Ukrainians and of Ukraine’s unwavering determination to defend itself against Russian aggression.” The British Defence Secretary added: “We support Ukraine in these efforts.”

Damage to the facility

The Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked the strategic Crimean Bridge, also known as the Kerch Bridge. The strike destroyed the main arch of the road bridge and part of its roadway.

The facility is 19 kilometers long and connects mainland Russia with the Crimean Peninsula. The bridge is an important supply route for Russian forces in southern Ukraine, making it a key logistical facility in the war.

Rutte уточнил, что по наличным медийным кадрам изглежда, че украинската операция е постигнала целта си, но посочи, че трябва да се изясни какво точно се е случило.

Kyiv considers the bridge illegal

Russia built the bridge following the illegal annexation of Crimea in 2014. Ukraine considers the facility to have been illegally built on its territory and has repeatedly stated that strikes against it are aimed at cutting off supplies to Russian troops.

Rutte and Streeting made their statements in Brussels on the sidelines of a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group. At the meeting, the allies are discussing the continuation of military support for Kyiv.

Sources: bta.bg