Several Russian drones violated Moldova's airspace, with one of them flying over the capital, Chișinău. This was stated by the country's president, Maia Sandu.

“This evening, several Russian drones violated our airspace, with one of them flying over Chișinău and causing alarm among residents,” Sandu wrote on the social network X.

In her statement, the president did not specify the exact number of drones, how long they flew over the capital, or whether there was any material damage or anyone was injured.

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The Moldovan president linked the incident to Russia's war against Ukraine and warned that the consequences of the conflict extend beyond Ukraine's borders.

“Russia's war threatens all of Europe. Moldova stands on the side of peace. We will continue to insist on sanctions against Moscow, support Ukraine and strengthen our defence capabilities with the help of our partners,” Maia Sandu said.

She did not say whether the Moldovan authorities had taken action to track, intercept or forcibly divert the drones. The statement also did not make clear whether the flight over Chișinău had led to changes in airport operations or restrictions on civil aviation.

Moldova borders Ukraine and has repeatedly reported unmanned aerial vehicles entering its airspace and the discovery of drone debris on its territory in recent years. Sandu's latest statement places emphasis on the flight over the capital and the risk to the population.

The President of Moldova said that the country would continue to support Ukraine, insist on additional sanctions against Moscow and strengthen its defence capabilities with the help of its international partners.

Sources: bta.bg