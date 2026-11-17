Milорад Dodik, leader of the Alliance of Independent Social Democrats and former president of Republika Srpska, congratulated the “Student List” on its victory in the parliamentary elections in Serbia and said he was ready to cooperate with the new authorities in Belgrade. This was reported by the regional television channel N1.

In a video message published on the social network “X”, Dodik congratulated the newly elected MPs and future representatives of the executive branch. He stressed that relations with Serbia were a priority for Republika Srpska, regardless of who was in power in Belgrade.

“This is the will of the people and it must be respected,” Dodik said.

The SNSD leader said he would continue cooperating with all those who wanted good relations between Serbia and Republika Srpska. He also reiterated his political thesis that “one nation should have one state”, including in the Balkans.

A sharp change from his pre-election position

Dodik’s statement contrasted with his position before the October 25 election. At the time, he openly supported Aleksandar Vučić and his political force, while representatives of the student movement were described by him as “foreign mercenaries”, “traitors” and “scum”, N1 recalled.

Dodik also warned that Republika Srpska would be the students’ first target if they came to power. On election night, he was at Vučić’s campaign headquarters together with his son Igor.

After the victory of the “Student List”, however, Dodik said that the electoral will of the citizens must be respected and that relations between Belgrade and Banja Luka must continue regardless of the political change in Serbia.

Igor Dodik also welcomed the programme

A day before Milorad Dodik’s video message, his son Igor, secretary-general of the SNSD, also welcomed the student list’s programme. He highlighted its positions on Republika Srpska, the Dayton Agreement and economic cooperation with Serbia.

“Republika Srpska and Serbia are one nation. Together we are stronger,” Igor Dodik wrote.

His post prompted critical comments and calls for an investigation into the property and business interests of the Dodik family in Serbia, N1 reported.

Republika Srpska and the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina are the two constituent entities of Bosnia and Herzegovina under the 1995 Dayton Peace Agreement. Each has its own government, parliament and police, while the joint institutions include the judiciary, armed forces, security services and tax administration.

Sources: bta.bg