Former Nvidia Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang will testify behind closed doors before three committees of the U.S. House of Representatives on December 1. The meeting will be transcribed and will be held with the participation of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, the Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party and the Intelligence Committee.

Huang will explain Nvidia’s measures to protect national security, Chinese entities’ access to the most advanced American chips, and his ties to a woman whom U.S. officials describe as an alleged Chinese intelligence asset. He stepped down as the company’s chief executive officer in November.

Brian Mast, John Moolenaar and Rick Crawford announced that Huang had voluntarily agreed to participate in the hearing. The three Republicans are chairmen of the Foreign Affairs Committee, the Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party and the Intelligence Committee, respectively.

“Americans expect answers about the role of Mr. Huang and Nvidia in allowing dangerous agents of the People’s Republic of China access to our most advanced chips, as well as about the role of an alleged Chinese agent in this scandal,” the three chairmen said.

According to The Associated Press, the hearing will take the form of a closed-door interview rather than a public session. Lawmakers will question Huang about a potential national security breach and whether the company complied with requirements governing the export of technology to China.

The company’s general counsel will testify on December 2

The day after Huang, Nvidia’s General Counsel Tim Teter is scheduled to appear before the committees. Congress will thus hear both the former head of the chipmaker and a company representative responsible for legal matters and regulatory compliance.

Agence France-Presse reported that the questions for Huang are linked not only to the personal scandal that led to his resignation, but also to broader concerns about technology leaks and possible circumvention of U.S. restrictions on exports of high-performance chips to China. Beijing denies the allegations of espionage.

The upcoming hearing places Nvidia at the center of mounting political pressure on U.S. companies that develop and sell components for artificial intelligence systems. The next key date is December 1, when Huang is due to answer questions from the three committees behind closed doors.

Sources: bta.bg, apnews.com, afp.com